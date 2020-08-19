'Many in ruling party critical of Xi's unchecked power'

A former professor of Central Party School has claimed there is widespread discontent within the Communist Party of China and many officials want to leave because of Chinese President Xi Jinping's "unchecked power", reported the Guardian.

Cai Xia, who trained top officials at the school was expelled from the party on Monday, after criticising Jinping and reportedly calling him a "mafia boss".

On Tuesday, she told the Guardian, "Under the regime of Xi, the Chinese communist party is not a force for progress for China. In fact, it is an obstacle to China's progress." "I believe I am not the only one who wants to leave this party. More people would like to withdraw or quit this party," she said.

"I had intended to quit the party years ago when there was no more room to speak and my voice was completely blocked." "He has made the world an enemy."

