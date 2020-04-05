'Many states lack PPEs, medical facilities,' reveals survey

Identification of foreign returnees in Andhra Pradesh has become a big challenge while many districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh lack personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical facilities. These revelations came in a survey—COVID-19 National Preparedness Survey 2020—carried out by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

The availability of adequate isolation beds in districts and sub-district hospitals was agreed by approximately 50 per cent officers; with 28 per cent disagreeing to its availability, the study highlighted. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), in a joint research project with German institutes, has made a breakthrough in developing Analogue Integrated Circuits for implementing Generative Adversarial Network (GAN). This can possibly be used to analyse and interpret 2019-nCoV data for a possible solution to the global pandemic.

"We have been able to achieve a breakthrough by this complex and painstaking AI circuits research, with being able to accelerate and run GAN applications in low power devices" said AP James, professor at the School of Electronics at IIITM-K. The experts point out that the GANs have recently succeeded in generating new molecular structures that can bind with the 3C-like protease, which is one of the most important COVID-19 protein targets, and inhibit virus functioning.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever