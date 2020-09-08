Manzil Pathan: A Rising Businessman of Hyderabad, Mumbai

Hailing from a business class family, Manzil Pathan was aware of a thing or two about how the market works. He has started his journey from zero, and now he has become a successful young businessman. Born on 5th August 1989, the young soul was always intrigued by automobiles that now has led him to be owner of a successful automobile company, Custom Car Wheel Studio. He has achieved success at the age of 30 years and quite certainly, automobiles have been his only love ever since.

Stepping into this well-established market was not as easy as it seemed. In the year 2007, he started working with TATA SKY in the position of a marketing professional. Manzil Pathan has never hesitated about any kind of work and always pushed himself to excel. With multiple enriching experiences and his passion in the field, he began to realize to build up his business, and with just a few thousand in his pocket, which came from his bike that he sold in the year 2011, he layed up the foundations of his empire. Soon he became the talk of the town and sold many cars with utmost efficiency and profit. The customization of Manzil Pathan’s car workshop gives the old cars a new look. The workshop of Manzil Pathan’s car gives great importance to the condition of the car through proper channel and customization. It is one of the biggest USP of CCWS. Each car is polished and nicely customized so that it is put up for sales with the following guide checks. His company ensures that the customers will receive the best cars in excellent condition which hardly depicts being the old version of it. It guides the customers to maintain the system quite well. The cars go through 150 steps of quality checks before putting up the sale. Manzil Pathan never fails to satisfy the buyers with his specifications, customization, and interest as he believes in building meaningful and fruitful relationships.

The biggest deal which he did was by selling Bentley Continental and selling it with a grand profit amount of 1.27Cr. In the year 2013, he finally opened his second branch in Hyderabad where he prioritizes Workshop for cars and sells them for profit deals. Passion for work always filled him with loads of enthusiasm and determination.

The successful businessman has only scratched the surface of what he wants to accomplish, and will continue to move forward even when the road doesn’t exist. “Raising massive amounts of cash has never been something I needed to do for the business,” Manzil Pathan says, this attitude has allowed him to break out of all the shackles.

