Maoist-hit Bastar to get air connectivity from June 15

The Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, battling Maoist insurgency for long, will be on the aviation map of the country from June 15 when Air Odisha begins services from Visakhapatnam to district headquarters of Jagdalpur and Raipur.

Jagdalpur was one of the four cities in Chhattisgarh to get an airport under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) of the Centre. Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey has informed the Chhattisgarh government about the air services connectivity to Jagdalpur from June 15, sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The development assumes significance as the operation of the airport promises to give a big boost to the local economy of the region with air connectivity. "The district has been fighting the insurgents for long. There has been a long standing demand from the locals for air connectivity which would finally be realised," said an official of the Civil Aviation Ministry, informing about beginning of the air service.

The regional connectivity scheme will link Bastar aerially with Raipur which is well connected to different cities in the country. According to the Air Odisha website, the flight from Jagdalpur to Raipur will leave at 11.05 AM and reach the state capital at 11.55 AM. Likewise, the flight between Jagdalpur and Visakhapatnam will leave at 9.10 AM and reach at 9.50 AM. Both the sectors will be serviced six days a week.

