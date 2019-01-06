Maoists kill watchman, torch 5 vehicles in Kandhamal district

Jan 06, 2019, 15:28 IST | PTI

They also set ablaze three tractors, a road roller and a truck engaged in the construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)

Maoists kill watchman, torch 5 vehicles in Kandhamal district
Representational Image

Maoists have gunned down a watchman at a road construction site in Odisha's Kandhamal district suspecting him to be a police informer, police said. The armed Maoists struck at a contractor's camp at Patiamba, about 18 km from Phulbani, under the jurisdiction of Phulbani Sadar police station late on Saturday night, said.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police, Prateek Singh. They also set ablaze three tractors, a road roller and a truck engaged in the construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The ultras then took away the watchman, Rabindra Mallick, from the camp to the nearby forest and shot him dead.

Before leaving the area, the Maoists put up some leaflets near the site, the SP said. The leaflets mentioned that the attack was made by Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the banned CPI (Maoist). It was stated in the leaflets that the watchman was killed as they suspected him to be an informer of the police, Singh said.

A combing operation has been intensified by the security forces in the aftermath of the incident, he said. At least four Maoists, including a woman cadre, had been killed in the same area in May last year in an exchange of fire with the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Locals torched vehicles after a youth was killed

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK