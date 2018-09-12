Maoists torch two vehicles in Jharkhand

national

The militants from the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) raided a coal mine near Balumath railway station, poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire after taking the security guards captive, a police officer said

Two vehicles involved in coal mining in Jharkhand's Latehar district were set on fire on Wednesday by Maoists, police said.

The PLFI claimed that the mining work was done without their permission. Maoists, who are active in several districts in Jharkhand, frequently demand "protection money" from traders as well as industrialists.

