Maoists torch two vehicles in Jharkhand

Sep 12, 2018, 18:39 IST | IANS

Two vehicles involved in coal mining in Jharkhand's Latehar district were set on fire on Wednesday by Maoists, police said.

The militants from the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) raided a coal mine near Balumath railway station, poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire after taking the security guards captive, a police officer said.

The PLFI claimed that the mining work was done without their permission. Maoists, who are active in several districts in Jharkhand, frequently demand "protection money" from traders as well as industrialists.

