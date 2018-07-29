Maratha demands get neta support

At this meeting it was also decided to request the state's backward class commission to submit its report as early as possible. Fadnavis agreed to the demand that non-serious offences committed in the violent protest would be withdrawn

Two day after protests by the Maratha community rocked Navi Mumbai and Thane, the government has promised to expedite the submission of a recommendation of its backward class commission which is expected to boost the cause of the 16 per cent job and education quota for the community. This decision was taken at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde chaired the meeting at Vidhan Bhavan. Among those present were Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vinod Tawde, Subhash Desai, Eknath Shinde, Ramdas Kadam, Girish Bapat, leaders of opposition Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil and Dhananjay Munde, Ajit Pawar and Chagan Bhujbal.

At this meeting it was also decided to request the state's backward class commission to submit its report as early as possible. Fadnavis agreed to the demand that non-serious offences committed in the violent protest would be withdrawn. He said the crimes other that physical attack on police personnel, burning of public and private property would not be tried. The CM reiterated the decision for keeping the 16 per cent vacancies for the Maratha community in a mega recruitment drive for 72,000 jobs.

