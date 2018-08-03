Maratha Kranti Morcha: 15 held for violence in Chakan

national

The police have arrested 15 people, including a National Congress Party (NCP) worker, for violence during the bandh for Maratha reservation at Chakan early this week. The arrested persons were produced before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Khed on Thursday, and remanded in police custody till August 9. Three minor boys were detained for the same.

When the CJM asked if they have anything to say, most of the arrested complained against police. The defence lawyers argued that most of those arrested were students and not involved in the incident.

"Some of them have their own businesses, and have been falsely implicated in the case. They have been nabbed for being associated with NCP, ie opposition party. They are local residents while an IG rank officer publicly said that those involved in violence were from outside," argued advocate Milind Pawar.

The arrested persons include Manoj Giri, 23, Suryakant Bhosle, 21, Parmeshwar Shinde, 22, Abhishek Shah, 19, Vishal Rakshe, 26, Satyam Kad, 20, Ravidas Dhanwate, 19, Vishal Naikwadi, 28, Sohail Inamdar, 19, Pravin Gawde, 23, Akash Maruti Kad, 25, Sachin Amte, 27, Anand Mandale, 18, and Prasad Khandebhrad, 18.

