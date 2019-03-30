Maratha leader Pravin Gaikwad joins Congress

national

Pic/ANI

Maratha leader Pravin Gaikwad on Saturday joined Congress party in the presence of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Maharashtra Congress unit president Ashok Chavan and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.



As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are fighting on 24 and 20 seats respectively.



Their other allies--Bahujan Vikas Aghadi will contest one seat, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana two seats and Yuva Swabhimani Paksha one seat.



Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

