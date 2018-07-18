Maratha leaders: Won't allow CM Devendra Fadnavis to perform pooja at Pandharpur

A special pooja is performed every year at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur town in Solapur district

Devendra Fadnavis

Accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to act on their demands, Maratha leaders said they would not allow Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis perform annual pooja at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur.

A special pooja is performed every year at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur town in Solapur district. As per convention, the CM performs the pooja along with his wife. The Maratha community, which has held several rallies across the state to press for various demands including quota, today held a state-level meeting in Pandharpur to discuss their future course of action.

"We have noticed that the state government has not taken any decision on our demands. There have been several delegations and rounds of meetings with state ministers and officials but nothing concrete came out of it. We have hence decided to oppose the chief minister from performing pooja in the Vitthal temple," said Rambhau Gaikwad, coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

There have been several demands we have placed before the state such as reservation for the Maratha community under OBC category, strict action against people involved in Kopardi rape and killing of a minor girl, but there has been no positive action taken by the state, he alleged.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever