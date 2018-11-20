Maratha quota: Activist files plea against Maharashtra govt move in HC

national

The petition is likely to be mentioned Wednesday before a division bench

Bombay High Court

A Pune-based activist Tuesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's decision to provide reservations to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions.

The petition is likely to be mentioned Wednesday before a division bench. A bench led by Justice B P Dharmadhikari is scheduled to hear a bunch of petitions filed in the past on the Maratha quota issue.

In his plea, Hemant Patil sought that the state government be restrained from implementing its decision on providing such quota at least till the high court takes a final decision on the pending petitions.

He also said the state already provides 52 per cent reservation for various caste groups and communities.

Patil contended that if the current government provides 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community, the state will be in breach of a previous Supreme Court judgement that prescribes an upper limit of 50 per cent for caste-based reservations provided by state governments.

Several petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court between 2014 and 2015 after the previous Congress-NCP government granted 16 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community.

While some of these petitions opposed the government's decision, two pleas had sought immediate implementation of the quota.

In November 2014, in an interim order, a division bench of the Bombay High Court had stayed the then government's decision to provide 16 per cent quota on the ground that it was in breach of the Supreme Court's 50 per cent upper limit order.

The Maratha community had held protests across the state earlier this year demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions.

Last week, the Maharashtra government approved reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for the community following recommendations of the State Backward Class Commission.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates