Maratha survey may take 3 more months, state to tell High Court

national

To submit affidavit during court hearing today on status of survey; five institutes working on project

The Marathas protest over reservation. File pic

The state government is all set to submit an affidavit in the Bombay High Court that the work on Maratha reservation, which is being carried out by the Backward Class Commission, might take some more time. The government has received a status report from the commission, as requested by the group of ministers and other stakeholders, for expediting the process. However, the analysis of the Maratha community's social, economic and educational backwardness is expected to take another three months, said sources.

CM Devendra Fadnavis had also said in a speech on a television channel on Sunday that the final decision was expected by November this year. According to sources, the government must tell the high court about the progress because of the simmering discontent among the Marathas and the ongoing protests. The court had advanced the hearing by a week to August 7 (Tuesday) in which further directions would be issued.

The commission gave the government a status report last weekend, saying that five institutes have been working seamlessly to survey the community. So far, 45,700 families have given their inputs through a 35-point questionnaire. This information will be assessed, analysed and weightage given in order to derive an inference. Of all submissions, at least 50 should meet the parameters that are set for factors that decide backwardness. Fadnavis met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to brief him on the Maratha quota. Later, he was to meet BJP president Amit Shah and party MPs from Maharashtra.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates