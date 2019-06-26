Marathi actor Shrinivas Kulkarni turns producer

regional-cinema

Shrinivas Kulkarni

Being an actor is not an easy task but dedication and hard work always make it worth. Not only acting but any creative work needs a lot of passion and dedication. Actor Shrinivas Kulkarni is one of the best examples of this dedication. A simple small town boy who has the degrees of M.B.A. and M.C.A. came to Mumbai and chased his dreams. First, he became an actor and then turned into a producer.

Shrinivas has worked in several films as an actor with plenty of well-known actors. He has acted in prominent character as Malji in the film 'Sawai Sarjachya Navana Changbhala' along with leading star cast Sharad Ponkshe and Rahul Solapurkar. In this film, a beautiful song was picturised on him, which was sung by famous singer Suresh Wadkar. Later he did a film titled 'Vartamaan' where he played a character role as Suresh Patnayak along with other popular actors like Subodh Bhave, Tejaswini Pandit, Avtaar Gill, Kuldeep Pawar. In his other film 'Hichyasathi Kay Pan' he played a side role as Vikram (Mangesh Desai's friend) but yet he managed to make his impression. In this film he worked with popular actors like Vijay Chavhan, Mangesh Desai, Bhargavi Chirmuley, Kushal Badrike, Nirmitee Sawant.

He even has a popular play to his account titled 'Gaav Bilandar Bai Kalandar' with actors Raghvendra Kadkol and Jaimala Inamdar. He has produced a song titled 'Mann He Wede' which was sung by Hindi singer Anvesha and that song is amongst the most popular songs today. Not only this, but soon he is about to produce a new Web centric film. Story is finalized for the film and the shoot will commence soon. In this movie there will be established actors of course but along with them some fresh faces will also be launched. This new project is undoubtedly going to be a turning point for Shrinivas's journey and this project is about to be a big surprise for the audience.

