Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi to help unemployed people

Actor Swwapnil Joshi is concerned about people who are unemployed in these tough times. He has launched a YouTube channel to help such people in distress. On the channel, people who have become jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to find jobs.

"There are many people who have been left jobless and it's getting more and more difficult by each passing day for them. Say, some of them who were working at homes or daily wagers, they can't find work soon. So this platform will help them to secure a job soon and make them connect with people who need their daily services," he said.

Swwapnil is doing it for free, so anyone who finds a job will not have to pay anything to him in return.

