Marathi actress Prarthana Behere hurt in mishap on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Prarthana Behere was rushed to a private hospital by her colleagues for treatment



Actress Prarthana Behere. File pic



25-year-old Marathi actress Prarthana Behere was injured on Monday in a road accident near Lonavala on Pune-Mumbai expressway, police said. The accident took place when the actress was travelling to Kolhapur, located around 239 km away from Pune, for the promotion of a Marathi film along with co-actor Aniket Vishwasrao and her hair stylist.

"The driver of the car in which Behere and others were travelling in lost his control over the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a tempo parked at roadside. However, he rammed into the same tempo," a district police officer said. In the mishap, one of Prarthana's hands got fractured, he said, adding that she also sustained injuries to one of her legs. "Vishwarao and other occupants of the car escaped unhurt," he said.



The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress was rushed to a private hospital by her colleagues for treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

