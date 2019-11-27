Marathi and mics

It's said that speaking in one's mother tongue gives a sense of belonging and makes you feel safe and protected. Since it's the language you grew up hearing your family members speak, it even helps you connect with other people who share the same roots. Which is why, when you listen to the lullaby your mother sang for you as a kid, come across letters that your grandparents wrote to one another back in the day or read a poem that your father had penned while growing up, it holds a special feeling. Those words remain etched in your memory throughout your life and bring back many happy memories.

This Saturday, Poem Katta, a YouTube Channel that promotes Marathi literature and poetry, is organising an open-mic in Marathi, where poets can perform their written pieces in front of a live audience at a studio in Parel. "There are plenty of open-mics taking place in our city every day, but hardly any give opportunities to newcomers, especially those who speak a regional language. Through this effort, we want to create a platform for fresh talent," says Mitesh Valanju, one of the founders of Poem Katta. You can recite something you've recently written or bring your parents and/or grandparents along to share a verse or poetry that they have penned in their personal diaries. The choice is yours as long as the content is in Marathi and is an original piece of work. You can also be part of the audience to support the session. Poetry enthusiasts should note that only the first 25 registrations will get a confirmed spot.

ON November 30, 5.30 pm to 9 pm

AT Triveni Sadan No 1, Mahadev Palav Marg, Gundecha Garden, Parel.

CALL 9870224006

ENTRY Rs 50

