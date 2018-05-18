Marathi film Nude wins big at the New York Indian Film Festival 2018

Starring Kalyanee Mulay, Chhaya Kadam and Naseeruddin Shah in a special appearance, Nude is centred around a mother who poses as a nude model for students of an art college, to fund her son's education



Marathi film Nude, directed by Ravi Jhadav, received top honours at the 18th edition of New York Indian Film Festival. The critically- acclaimed and commercially celebrated social drama bagged two awards — Best Film and Best Actress (Kalyanee Mulay) at the prestigious event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangesh Kulkarni, Marathi Film Division's Business Head - Zee Studios, shared, "We are ecstatic with the kind of response our film Nude got post it's screening at NYIFF, and especially proud for it to have bagged both Best Film and Best Actress awards. The award does not belong only to the Nude family but to everyone who dare to tell extraordinary stories through cinema."

Commenting on the win, director Ravi Jadhav, said, "I am overwhelmed to receive this honour on Mother's Day. The film has always stood tall against all odds and there is a remarkably rugged renaissance across Marathi cinema. It is a triumph of an art."

Starring Kalyanee Mulay, Chhaya Kadam and Naseeruddin Shah in a special appearance, the movie is centred around a mother who poses as a nude model for students of an art college, to fund her son's education.

