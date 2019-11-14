MENU

Marathi singer Geeta Mali dies in road accident; husband critically injured

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 09:17 IST | Anurag Kamble | Mumbai

Geeta Mali, died in a road accident on Thursday afternoon near Shahapur on Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

Geeta Mali
Geeta Mali

Singer Geeta Mali, died in a road accident on Thursday afternoon near Shahapur on Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Geeta was on tour of America and had come back on Thursday morning. She was returning home with her husband when in an attempt to save a dog their car rammed on to a gas tanker standing at the corner of the road. Geeta's husband is under treatment in a private hospital and has sustained serious injuries.

Geeta Mali
The accident took place near Shahapur on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Geeta, a popular singer has sung songs in Marathi and Hindi language. She had gone for a musical tour to America a couple of months ago. On November 14, she landed in Mumbai. Her husband Vijay Mali had come to pick her up. Both were going to their Nashik based residence in their car.

Geeta Mali
Geeta's husband is under treatment in a private hospital and has sustained serious injuries

When their car reached Shahapur, according to some eyewitness a dog came on the road. In an attempt to save him, Vijay who himself was driving took a sharp left turn resulting in the car having a major collision with a gas tanker. Geeta and Vijay both sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Shahapur Rural Hospital where doctors declared Geeta dead on arrival. Vijay is still in critical condition.

Geeta Mali
Geeta with her husband

After landing at Mumbai Airport, Geeta had expressed the joy of returning to her motherland and posted a message on facebook.

