Marathon day for Mumbai Cricket Association's CIC

CIC chief Lalchand Rajput (right) with members Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni, who joined the meeting online. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

It was a marathon day in the office for the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) at its Bandra-Kurla Complex facility on Wednesday.

CIC chairman Lalchand Rajput along with CIC members Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe, spent nearly 10 hours interviewing 24 candidates for the posts of coaches for Mumbai's various teams, including the all-important Ranji Trophy side.

It is learnt that the day began with some drama, as MCA's secretary Sanjay Naik and CEO CS Naik, who were keen to be a part of the interview process, were not allowed to do so by the CIC.

The interviews began with former Mumbai and Railways opening batsman and ex-Mumbai U-23 coach Amit Pagnis at 10.30 am. Former pacer Salil Ankola was the only Test player to appear for the interviews. The other notable name on the list was Sulakshan Kulkarni, who coached Mumbai to the Ranji title in the 2012-13 season. Both the Kulkarnis—CIC member Raju and Sulakshan—joined the interview process online.

It is learnt that Rajput asked the candidates some tough questions to try and understand how they would handle the different challenges that come with the coaching job.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news