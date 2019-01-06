Marcus Harris: I'm more disappointed with myself

cricket

One of those two is Marcus Harris (256 runs), the left-handed opener who made his debut at Adelaide

Marcus Harris is dejected after being dismissed by India's Ravindra Jadeja

It has been a difficult batting series for Australia thus far, with only two batsmen having topped 200 runs even as India's two highest scorers have amassed 521 (Cheteshwar Pujara) and 350 (Rishabh Pant) runs respectively. One of those two is Marcus Harris (256 runs), the left-handed opener who made his debut at Adelaide.

On Saturday, Harris brought up his highest score (79), before doing what he has done most series — throw his wicket away. This time, he played loosely outside off to Ravindra Jadeja and only managed to deflect the ball on to his leg-stump off the inside-edge, the dismissal and its manner both leaving him frustrated. "I got out playing a pretty half-arsed shot and that was all we spoke with JL [coach Justin Langer] about," he said. "Nothing over the top. I was more disappointed in myself than anything. I came in with some good confidence today. When you chop on for 70-odd, that's what's really disappointing."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates