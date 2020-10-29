Marcus Rashford and Ed Sheeran join hands to feed school kids

English singer Ed Sheeran has joined hands with footballer Marcus Rashford to feed school kids by opening his own breakfast club at his London restaurant, Bertie Blossoms.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Sheeran's Notting Hill food joint recently wrote on Instagram: "In these difficult times, Berties want to offer anyone who is normally entitled to a free school meal or who is struggling in these strange times, a hot breakfast. Drop in between 9am-11am tomorrow or 8am-11am for the rest of the week and we'll be offering a hot breakfast, fruit and a hot or cold drink to kids — no questions asked. Either eat-in or take-out. We are with you, we are behind you and we love you! Spread the word."

