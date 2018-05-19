Marcus Rashford: Man United determined to end season with trophy

Striker Marcus Rashford says Red Devils will beat Chelsea in tonight's final at Wembley and ensure they don't finish season without any silverware



Man United's Marcus Rashford celebrates his team's victory over Man City in an EPL encounter recently. Pic/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has aired his determination to ensure that Manchester United end another season with major silverware. Since breaking into the senior set-up at Old Trafford in 2016, the forward, 20, has become accustomed to collecting trophies. He helped United to FA Cup glory at the end of his breakthrough campaign, before celebrating Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League successes last term.

The FA Cup is back in his sights, with Chelsea waiting in the final, and Rashford is aware of the need for the Red Devils to end each season with tangible reward to show for their efforts. “Finishing the season with a trophy is always good and would put us in good spirits for next season. “I think the most important thing is winning that trophy to put us in good stead, I always say you don’t want to go a season without winning something. That’s my determination — to try to win something each year. Hopefully, we can get one this year.

He added: “Finals are different games. Chelsea have got a lot of big players and big players always turn up in big games. It’s going to be an exciting match and, if it comes down to fight, we have to be ready to fight for each other.”

12

No. of FA Cups Manchester United have won — one less than Arsenal (13)

Four

No. of games Chelsea are unbeaten against Man United in recent FA Cup meetings

