Marcus Trescothick to join England coaching staff for first two Ashes Tests

The 43-year-old Trescothick will be overseeing England's training sessions for the first two games scheduled to be held in Edgbaston and Lord's respectively, media reports stated here.

Former England batting mainstay Marcus Trescothick will be joining the England team for training sessions during the first two Tests of the Ashes 2019.

The former opener played 76 Tests for England and is best remembered for being the second highest run-getter at the 2005 Ashes series behind Kevin Pietersen.

He was named a Wisden cricketer of the year that same year.

Marcus Trescothick will assist England's batting coach Graham Thorpe who is down with illness and a sore shoulder currently.

Marcus Trescothick played 76 Test for England scoring 5825 runs with an average of 43.8. He also scored 14 hundreds and 29 fifties during his Test career.

With inputs from PTI

