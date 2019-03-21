Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota celeb review: Abhimanyu and Radhika-starrer hits the right notes

bollywood

The Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer has acquired praises from Bollywood celebrities as well as the critics

Abhimanyu Dassani in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota poster

Vasan Bala's directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been winning hearts in the homeland after acclaiming global appreciation. Hitting the screens this Thursday, the Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer has acquired praises from Bollywood celebrities as well as the critics.

Giving a shoutout to the brilliant amalgamation of action and laughter packaged in the filmiest manner possible, Bollywood personalities took to social media to shower praises on the film.

Anurag Kashyap tweeted,

"Jisne à¤¯à¤¹ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ª à¤ÂÂà¤¢à¤¼à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¥¤

Kubbra Sait shared on her social media, "Not @Vasan_Bala He is Vasan Lala!! Super Hit Film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Director (I took his photo in sumadi mein kumdi) Jao Dekho!!!"

Not @Vasan_Bala He is Vasan Lala!! SUPER HIT FILM #MardKoDardNahiHota Director (I took his photo in sumadi mein kumdi) Jao Dekho!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/XVgYN7QK27 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) March 18, 2019

Richa Chadha congratulating Vasan Bala shared a tweet, "Still reeling from the effects of #MardKoDardNahiHota @Vasan_Bala old friend, you're a nutter, I get it and it's a joyride! Tribute to martial arts films and pulp. @gulshandevaiah u make me proud, my heart just expanded with joy for this one stellar debut lucky boy".

Still reeling from the effects of #MardKoDardNahiHota @Vasan_Bala old friend, you're a nutter,I getit and it's a joyride!Tribute to martial arts films and pulp. @gulshandevaiah u make me proud, my heart just expanded with joy for this oneâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂstellar debut lucky boy @Abhimannyu_D — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 19, 2019

Sunil Grover tweeted, "The film #MardKoDardNahiHota is such a fresh approach to story telling! One of a kind! Entertaining and gripping! Enjoyed. @radhikamadan01 @Abhimannyu_D @Vasan_Bala @manjrekarmahesh @gulshandevaiah @JimitTrivedi06 @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies and the whole team"

Angad Bedi also shared on his social media, "Wishing the entire team of #MardKoDardNahiHota the very best. A must watch film. Came out of it smiling. @RSVPMovies are backing some great content.. a big applause to the entire team and @RonnieScrewvala sir."

Wishing the entire team of #MardKoDardNahiHota the very best. A must watch film. Came out of it smiling ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. @RSVPMovies are backing some great content.. a big applause to the entire team and @RonnieScrewvala sir. pic.twitter.com/pVG1BgIHaL — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) March 19, 2019

Earlier, Giving glimpses of Abhimanyu Dassani in action off camera, the makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota released a BTS showcasing the grit and determination of the young actor. Despite fractures and pain, the actor has offered only heart to the entire team of the film.

Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

The trailer has piqued the interest of the audience with the eccentric concept and quirky execution. Adding to the unconventionally interesting combination of action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has strong and well-defined characters that are sure to make an impact on the audience. With an intriguing URI: The Surgical Strike connect, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming next.

The Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer has also garnered love and accolades at MAMI Film Festival as it opened the coveted film fest. Internationally, the Ronnie Screwvala production collected praises from Stockholm Internally Film Festival, Paris International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, 12th Annual Bollywood Film Festival in Honolulu, Glasgow Film Festival, Leiden International Film Festival, and the Dunlin International Film Festival.

Vasan Bala's directorial starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits.

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota's global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world, however, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. and is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

Also Read: Fractures and pain, sweat and blood, Abhimanyu Dassani has borne all in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates