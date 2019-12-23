Mardaani 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji starrer mints Rs 33 crores

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is riding on incredible appreciation from audiences and critics and has become a must-watch film! Inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the film has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Mardaani 2 had held up strongly through the first week. It again had a good jump on second Sunday as it collected 5.65 crore nett despite a big new release and the ongoing CAA protests in various parts of the country. The total collections of this riveting thriller, which is now playing in 800 screens in the second week, is now at 33.70 crore nett.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

