Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 4: The cop drama rakes in Rs 2.85 crore

Rani Mukerji's cop drama, Mardaani 2, is sailing smoothly at the box office. The film, which is inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters. The thrilling drama follows Rani as the Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she races against time to stop a ruthless serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to update everyone with Mardaani 2's box office numbers. Here's what he tweeted:

#Mardaani2 is super-strong on Day 4... Despite 30% reduction in ticket rates... Eyes â¹ 30 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Trending better than #RaniMukerji’s last two films: #Hichki and #Mardaani... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr. Total: â¹ 21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

Mardaani 2, which released on December 13 across 1,600 screens, had a good hold on cinema halls on Monday as it collected Rs 2.85 crore. The total collections of this exciting thriller is now at Rs 21 crore nett. Mardaani 2 trending at the box office indicates that the film is set to have a good hold on weekdays as well.

Rani Mukerji had delivered an incredible performance as SP Shivani Shivaji Roy in the superhit first part, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered Rs 250 crore worldwide.

