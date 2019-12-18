Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 5: Rani Mukerji's cop drama collects Rs 2.65 crore

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, which is inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, has been doing brilliantly at the box office. The film has gripped the nation thanks to the storyline and Rani's stellar performance. The cop drama has collected Rs 2.65 crore on day six of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter:

#Mardaani2 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Tue biz is at par with Mon biz... Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Mardaani [â¹ 22.97 cr] in *5 days*... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: â¹ 23.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2019

Mardaani 2 hit theatres on December 13 in 1,600 screens across the country and has been enjoying a good hold on the box office. The thriller has now managed to rake in Rs 23.65 crore nett. The film has crossed the first week collections of the first Mardaani (2014) film (22.97 crore) in just five days!

Rani Mukerji is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in the film. She had delivered a mind-blowing performance in the hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered Rs 250 crore worldwide.

