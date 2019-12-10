Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji visits Police Control Room in Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the run-up to the release of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji has been meeting police officers across the country in order to get a deeper insight into the rise of crimes committed by juveniles, especially against women. On Saturday, the actor — who plays a cop investigating a case of serial rape-murders in the Gopi Puthran-directed film — visited the Police Control Room in Mumbai. On the agenda was a discussion about how cyber crime has increased manifold in the country and put women at risk.



Police inspector Kumud Kadam walked the actor through the daily functioning of the control room, explaining how the city has been divided into 13 zones and operators have designated zones from where they receive and pass on information to the respective heads. "We have a swift response team that reaches out to the platforms immediately through our official e-mail addresses to pull down the [sensitive] content that may be going viral. We immediately lodge an FIR and get to the bottom of the crime committed," explains Kadam.

Mukerji, who spent a few hours with the team, describes the visit as "informative and educative". "I learned so much about what goes in to keep our women safe in the times when the nature of crime is becoming severely complex with the rise of technology. It takes an incredible amount of work to keep crimes in check."

