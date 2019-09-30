Mardaani 2 teaser: Rani Mukerji is back as the daredevil cop

Who said only male cops can be fearless and badass? Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy in Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani was a cop that could give Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham a run for their money. Five years later, Rani is back with another mission in the sequel that looks as fierce and ferocious.

If the first film dealt with child trafficking and drugs, this one tackles another issue that's both rampant and relevant in today's times. The teaser was all set to be launched on October 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, but Yash Raj Films have unveiled it today itself. The promo proves Mukerji is a force to reckon with. The second film, however, is being helmed by Gopi Puthran and not Sarkar.

Have a look at the teaser right here:

The film is all set to open in cinemas on December 13, 2019. Mardaani released a week after Singham Returns and Mardaani 2 arrives one week before Dabangg 3. That film turned out to be a commercial success, will history repeat itself?

