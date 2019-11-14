Mardaani 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji as fierce cop Shivani Roy reaches Kota to take charge

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Yash Raj film's Hichki in 2017, is all set to return to the silver screen with a bang! The actress is here this time as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Gopi Puthran's Mardaani 2 as a fierce cop. Shivani will surely give Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham a run for their money. With the second instalment, Shivani Shivaji Roy is here to solve a case five years later.

If the first film dealt with child trafficking and drugs, this one tackles another issue that's both rampant and relevant in today's times. In this one, Rani Mukerji is here to solve a case of rape and kidnapping in India's educational hub, Kota. The second film, however, is being helmed by Gopi Puthran and not Pradeep Sarkar. The film is all set to open in cinemas on December 13, 2019. Mardaani released a week after Singham Returns and Mardaani 2 arrives one week before Dabangg 3.

Watch the trailer of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 here:

YRF has still not disclosed who the antagonist in Mardaani 2 is, but it's almost certain that Aditya Chopra has found an exceptionally talented actor to become an embodiment of evil. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi, who was the writer of the first Mardaani film. Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan.

