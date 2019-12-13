Maren Tschinkel: The young luminary impels one to live a disciplined life

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Part of Miss Earth, winning Kika Live in 2015 are some of the procurements of the young model, Maren Tschinkel. An economics student at the University of Germany, she knows her priorities perfectly.

Worshipping her body as a temple, she gained her trainer's license by her high school and since then performs intense workout sessions. She also has disciplined eating habits to acquire a healthy and perfect lifestyle!

Having travelling as her hobby, she has a latent hobby and aspiration of making new friends during a trip. Though, she also spares a moment to her peace of mind!

Her work environment exhibits her confidence and boldness profoundly. Her Instagram @maren_tschinkel depict her working and losing for a lot of bikini and lingerie brands. Her parents are supportive of their daughter's career, and care about her a lot!

From the fashion model herself -" I don't have an idol as I solely believe that each person is different and it's unfair to compare ourselves to anyone out there. You are your soul competitor".

Touring the entire globe every time, the venerable model often visits her parents who have shown immense support in her life choices. We admire her beauty and hope she inspires us a lot more and keeps capturing million more hearts!!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.