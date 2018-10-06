Margot Robbie might star in Barbie movie

hollywood

Margot Robbie is reportedly attached to star in Barbie, Mattel's feature film based on its globally recognised doll

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie is reportedly attached to star in "Barbie", Mattel's feature film based on its globally recognised doll. The Suicide Squad actress is also on board to produce through her production banner Lucky Chaps, reports variety.com.

The film was previously set up at Sony, but after the option passed, Mattel took back the rights. It is currently unknown if Mattel is sticking to the original script, which had set Amy Schumer to star, though she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. That first script had more of an adult comedy tone.

The doll is a global brand powerhouse, with sales of over $3 billion worldwide. Barbie has taken on more than 150 roles through her 50+ years, including princess, president, mermaid and movie star.

