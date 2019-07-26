Margot Robbie says 'Barbie' film will bring 'positivity' into world

hollywood

Margot Robbie will star in and produce the project via her LuckyChap banner

Los Angeles: Actor Margot Robbie has said that she intends to spread the message of positivity through her "Barbie" film.

Last week, it was reported that writer-director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are co-writing the long-awaited movie.

Robbie will star in and produce the project via her LuckyChap banner.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" premiere, the 29-year-old actor said playing the role is a "great opportunity" for her.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said.

The "Barbie" movie has been in the works since last year. The project was earlier set up at Sony and had first Amy Schumer then Anne Hathaway attached to star with Alethea Jones directing.

The project later moved to Warner Bros where Patty Jenkins was being considered as the helmer, but no formal announcement was made by the studio.

Gerwig, who is currently busy with the post-production of her much-anticipated "Little Women" adaptation, is also being "eyed" to direct the "Barbie" film.

