Margot Robbie set to work with Christian Bale

Actress Margot Robbie will soon be seen alongside actor Christian Bale in David O. Russells next film. Russell will direct the film from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Matthew Budman produces the project, reports variety.com.

Russell had been considering options in the last few months while waiting for the right cast to come together for the project. With Bale and Robbie's schedules opening, the opportunity to direct his first film since 2015's "Joy" is set in the right direction.

In 2019, Robbie was seen in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", where she played Sharon Tate, as well as "Bombshell". The role earned her some of the best reviews of her career, as well as her second Oscar nomination. She was most recently seen in "Birds Of Prey" reprising her role of Harley Quinn.

Russell has received three Oscar nominations in Best Director category -- for "American Hustle", "Silver Linings Playbook" and "The Fighter" -- besides two nominations for the Best Screenplay.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever