Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Burt Reynolds in talks to join

The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult



Margot Robbie

After months of speculation, Sony has confirmed that Margot Robbie will portray the role of actor Sharon Tate, who was killed in the most infamous murders by the Charles Manson family in the 1960s, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Veteran actor Burt Reynolds is in early negotiations to star in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, Deadline reported.

If on board, the Boogie Nights star, 82, will play George Spahn, the blind rancher who owned the property that Charles Manson and his followers were living on when they hatched the plan for the most infamous murders in the 1960s. Three Tarantino regulars - Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), and Michael Madsen (Kill Bill) will be seen in small/cameo-style roles. The director reunites with Leornardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt after having worked with them in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds respectively.

The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be Tate's neighbours. The film will release on August 19 next year commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever