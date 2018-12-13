Margot Robbie was 'terrified' to play Queen Elizabeth I in May Queen of Scots

hollywood

Margot Robbie has revealed that she was initially hesitant to play Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots as she felt "terrified"

Margot Robbie

Actor Margot Robbie has revealed that she was initially hesitant to play Queen Elizabeth in "Mary Queen of Scots" as she felt "terrified". The 28-year-old actor believes that to take on a character which has been previously portrayed by the likes of Judi Dench, Helen Mirren and Cate Blanchett is too big a task. "That (history of portrayals) was definitely something that ran through my mind many times. I'm not going to lie, I was terrified, and I initially passed on the role," Robbie told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

The actor said director Josie Rourke was adamant that she play the part and relentlessly pursued her. The film is based on John Guy's 2004 biography of 'Mary, Mary Queen of Scots' and chronicles the deterioration of Mary and Elizabeth's relationship in the years after she returns to Scotland.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever