Margot Robbie's trainer reveals secret to her incredible figure

Margot Robbie. Pic/Margot Robbie's official Instagram account

Margot Robbie took everyone's breath away with her gritty, eccentric role as Harle Quinn in Suicide Squad. She did it yet again with her rendition of Queen Elizabeth I in her latest historical drama Mary Queen of Scots. She's not only talented, but she looks gorgeous as well. Recently, her personal trainer, David Higgins, revealed the secret to her svelte figure. And surprise surprise, he claims that breakfast is overrated.

Higgins believes intermittent fasting--where you only eat for an eight-hour window every day--is the secret to losing weight, reports dailymail.co.uk. "Sometimes you don't need to have breakfast," the fitness expert, whose other clients include Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, told Insider.

Higgins added, "The whole 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day' thing is a 1940s marketing campaign to sell eggs. That's what we have all been raised to believe." He's an ardent supporter of the fasting method, which entails not eating for 16 hours of the day. This means skipping breakfast, eating lunch at noon, and dinner at 8 pm.

Higgins said, "You are not going to be consuming as much because you don't have the time to consume it. But then you also allow your body that time to recover and digest and not have to overwork with your metabolism."

On the work front, Margot Robbie's next few projects include The Lego Movie 2, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Birds Of Prey.

