Maria Shaapova reveals obsession over building her Los Angeles pad

Her house has a luminous double-height entry gallery, pool, entertaining area. There are separate areas designated for master suite, guest quarters. There is also a kick-back basement lounge with a bowling alley.

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova said she ensured that her team which helped her build the three-story house in Los Angeles did it the way she wanted it. Sharapova meticulously gave detailed inputs to her team and ensured she was present whenever she could.

"This was my project, and I wasn't going to delegate any part of it. I was obsessed with the process of making this home. I'd jump off a plane from a tournament and go straight to the work site or to the architect's office or to a kitchen manufacturer," Sharapova told Architectural Digest recently.

"I've travelled all over the world and enjoyed lots of incredible spaces. But my home is my absolute favourite," she added.

