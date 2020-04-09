Maria Sharapova and Mardy Fish share flirty exchange on their mobile phones

Former World No. 1 tennis star Maria Sharapova and fellow tennis star Mardy Fish shared a rather fun and flirty exchange on social media recently. It began with Maria sharing her mobile number online and inviting fans to interact to help ease their boredom caused by the Coronavirus lockdown.



"Not only did I just get a 310 number but I'm sharing it with you—Text me! 310-564-7981. For real. Tell me how you're doing, ask me questions, or just say hello. Any great recipes welcome too," she wrote on Twitter recently.

Mardy responded with a thinking emoji to which Maria wrote back: "Text Me." To this, Mardy, who alongwith Maria, was part of the World Team Tennis Celebrity All-Star Match in the US this March, had a cheeky response. "Sheesh Maria. I'm married. Keep it chill," he wrote.

