Maria Sharapova asks Rafael Nadal: Would you hit a couple balls with me?

Russia's Maria Sharapova revealed how she got to practise with Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open. "I saw he was practising on the court right before me," said Sharapova.

"And I said to my team 'wouldn't it be amazing if I just came up to Rafa and said 'would you hit a couple balls with me? And they're like, yeah, what's wrong with that? And I was like, a lot of things. They're like, it's not like you're asking him for a date. And so I did."

Maria Sharapova also shared some awesome footage of her and Rafael Nadal playing court on her Instagram account. The video shows the two going at the tennis ball to and fro for a while before Rafael Nadal hits it out of the court, as an excited Maria Sharapova celebrates a point. The Russian was overjoyed at being able to rally with the 16-time Grand Slam champion, tweeting: "Two minutes on court with the GOAT @RafaelNadal #BucketList Was so nervous."

