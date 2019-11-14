Maria Sharapova enters jungles in Rwanda, encounters gorillas
Maria Sharapova took to social media to reveal her encounter with Silverback gorilla
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is on a vacation in the jungles of Rwanda with her businessman boyfriend Alexander Gilkes and took to social media to reveal her encounter with Silverback gorilla.
The five-time Grand Slam champion travelled to Kinigi, Musanze district of Rwanda to track the mountain gorillas and Instagrammed pictures with the herbivorous apes.
View this post on Instagram
"Rwanda!! Silverback's!! We have fallen in love with your country. Truly! Early morning treks to locate the gorillas, getting caught in a rainforest downpour, witnessing a Silverback big daddy of all big daddies walk right past us without a care in the world [thankfully]...so special!!" Sharapova wrote.
