Maria Sharapova enters jungles in Rwanda, encounters gorillas

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is on a vacation in the jungles of Rwanda with her businessman boyfriend Alexander Gilkes and took to social media to reveal her encounter with Silverback gorilla.

The five-time Grand Slam champion travelled to Kinigi, Musanze district of Rwanda to track the mountain gorillas and Instagrammed pictures with the herbivorous apes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) onNov 12, 2019 at 10:36pm PST

"Rwanda!! Silverback's!! We have fallen in love with your country. Truly! Early morning treks to locate the gorillas, getting caught in a rainforest downpour, witnessing a Silverback big daddy of all big daddies walk right past us without a care in the world [thankfully]...so special!!" Sharapova wrote.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates