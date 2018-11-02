Maria Sharapova, Eugenie Bouchard get two spooky on Halloween

tennis

Russian champ Sharapova's throwback picture (top) of herself dressed up as Pippa Longstocking was well received by her 8.76 million Twitter followers, who doled out over 5000 'likes'

Tennis champs Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard

Tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard shared some spooky Halloween pictures of themselves on social media on Wednesday (October 31).

Canadian tennis ace Bouchard, meanwhile, did an impression of US pop star Kanye West and put out a clip parodying Kanye's hit music video 'I Love It'. Bouchard's fans loved her. “How do you come up with these ideas,” wrote one follower. “I love it but without the song,” wrote another.

