Maria Sharapova fails at a game of touch

A racquet firm had Sharapova play a mega version of a game of touch (screen grab left) resembling Operation, with the added task of simultaneously answering questions about herself. Despite trying hard, she failed and in the end, gave up altogether

It may be nerve-wracking to play in a Grand Slam for Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova. But it was equally challenging for her to try her hand at the game of touch.

In her answers, Sharapova did reveal some of her likes and dislikes. For example, she hates Twitter and receiving voicemails, but she likes art, Instagram and wearing masks. She recently retweeted the video of her failed attempt of playing the game and wrote: “I would prefer to never have to do that again.”

