Maria Sharapova found her pregnancy rumours really crazy

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova recalled last week that the rumour that she was most upset about was the one about her being pregnant.

When asked by Tennis World USA as to what was the most weird rumour she ever heard about herself, Sharapova said: "I'd say probably when they say you are pregnant. I am like, that's very random."

Sharapova, who is currently dating art auctioneer Alexander Gilkes, was earlier in a relationship with basketball star Sascha Vujacic and Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Sharapova was also asked about the craziest thing a fan has ever done to her. "I have well behaved fans, but there are some fans that have actually made tattoos — my name, my signature — on their body, which I think is spontaneous, dedicated, so I thank them. But I do think they are crazy, they should tune it down," she remarked.

