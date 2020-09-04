Search

Maria Sharapova: Had no brand plans, was just doing things that I loved

Updated: 04 September, 2020 09:25 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova never intended to become a successful entrepreneur; being a champ in her sport was all she cared about

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova is a successful businesswoman, but the Russian tennis beauty has revealed that she never intended to become a brand.

Post retirement, Maria, 33, who has won five Grand Slam titles, invested her time and money into various business ventures besides her own candy company, Sugarpova. "Well, I never thought of it as creating a 'Maria Sharapova brand' — I was always doing things that I really loved. The bottom line is people determine who you are and what you are by the things that they read and see. When I woke up every morning, my priority was to become a champion at my sport," she was quoted as saying by
essentiallysports.com.

Maria recently signed a deal with a tech wellness firm where she will also be an advisory board member and consultant. In addition to that, she is also the co-owner of a sunscreen brand.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 04 September, 2020 09:16 IST

Tags

maria sharapovatennis newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK