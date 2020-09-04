Maria Sharapova: Had no brand plans, was just doing things that I loved

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova is a successful businesswoman, but the Russian tennis beauty has revealed that she never intended to become a brand.

Post retirement, Maria, 33, who has won five Grand Slam titles, invested her time and money into various business ventures besides her own candy company, Sugarpova. "Well, I never thought of it as creating a 'Maria Sharapova brand' — I was always doing things that I really loved. The bottom line is people determine who you are and what you are by the things that they read and see. When I woke up every morning, my priority was to become a champion at my sport," she was quoted as saying by

essentiallysports.com.

Maria recently signed a deal with a tech wellness firm where she will also be an advisory board member and consultant. In addition to that, she is also the co-owner of a sunscreen brand.

