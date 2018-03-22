Maria Sharapova hits back at a fan on social media

Sharapova pulled out due to a forearm injury and the fan said he was disappointed because he had purchased tickets for a friend to watch her play.



Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova snapped at a fan online for voicing his displeasure via social media over her withdrawal from the Miami Open last week. Sharapova pulled out due to a forearm injury and the fan said he was disappointed because he had purchased tickets for a friend to watch her play.

At this Sharapova shot back: "I don't sign up for anything in my career unless I'm fully committed to it. So if the thought process is that I enjoy going through MRI, CT scans, injections, the five doctor specialists I have seen this past month... I can honestly tell you that this time you're incorrect. I am really sorry that you purchased 2 tickets for a friend who was looking forward to seeing me play live. But maybe this time, you can give me the benefit of the doubt."

