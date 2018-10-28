Maria Sharapova: I am able to live my life in privacy

tennis

Russian tennis beauty Sharapova grateful to people who give her the space she needs off the court

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is quite active on social media and updates her 3.3 million followers about her whereabouts regularly. She revealed that unlike Hollywood actors or musicians, she is lucky to have her privacy when she is not playing.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, when asked to talk about social media impact on her life, Sharapova replied: "You know, I'm a professional athlete and I'm lucky that not so many people really care about that as much as maybe when you're in Hollywood and you're an actress or a musician. So I'm given my space and I'm able to live my life in privacy. There are always pieces of your life that you want to keep private and you want to keep to yourself because you are so exposed to the outside world in so many ways."

Sharapova explained that she is happy that even after she posts a picture of where she is, people do not flock to the place. "You know, someone just tweets you're in a cafe, and next thing you know, people are there. It's a very different dynamic with me. I thank God for that every single day because privacy is so important for me."

