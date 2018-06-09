Maria Sharapova: I don't take Forbes rich list seriously

Last year, US tennis star Serena Williams was the only woman to make the ranking and even Sharapova, whose earnings dropped after her 15-month ban, didn't make it to the Top 100 this year

For the first time in the history of Forbes' list of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes, which was topped by boxer Floyd Mayweather, there was not a single woman featured. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova questioned the reliability of the list.

Last year, US tennis star Serena Williams was the only woman to make the ranking and even Sharapova, whose earnings dropped after her 15-month ban, didn't make it to the Top 100 this year. "Do you believe in that list? I think my answer to that is I don't take those lists very seriously," said Sharapova.

