Maria Sharapova: I'm very diligent with what I eat

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has revealed that though she follows a strict diet routine, she has a sweet tooth and treats herself occasionally. "I'm pretty regimented. I have, I would say an 80 to 20 percent work balance, where 80 per cent of the time I'm very diligent with what I eat from when I wake up to the amounts of water that I drink. I start my day off with probably half a litre of water with lemon and indulge for 20 per cent of the time," she was quoted by Tennis World USA.

She added that having sweets reminds her of her grandmother. "I think my first pleasures of indulgence in the kitchen were with my grandmother when she would bake apple tarts and even the sweet dumplings.

So whenever I do eat sweets, I'll always think back to that. But it is a bit of candy, or a chocolate bar," said Sharapova.

