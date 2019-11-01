Maria Sharapova is not a vodka lover but a major foodie

Tennis ace Maria Sharapova has probably disappointed the whole of Russia with her recent revelation that she does not like vodka. Russian-born Sharapova, 32, told international food and dining website eater.com in an interview recently that she preferred cocktails rather than vodka which originated in Russia back in the 14th century.

"I'm not a big vodka lover but in the last two years I have loved trying different cocktails, and seeing what I like, but I'm not a... I can't do straight-up vodka, no. Definitely not. Not the true Russian people expect me to be," said Sharapova, who has been living in the USA since 1994.

The former World No. 1 however, admitted to being a self-confessed foodie. "I've always been curious about tasting different cuisine and that's one of the best things about my travel," she said.

